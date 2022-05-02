'Recruitment key' for Red Devils' future

LONDON • Manchester United's likely absence from next season's Champions League will not help incoming manager Erik ten Hag's cause when he begins his rebuilding job in the summer.

The lack of elite-level European football will make Old Trafford a harder sell for the game's brightest and youngest talents.

But if the Red Devils are to end a trophy drought dating back to 2017 and return to the top of the pile, they must continue to try to tempt the best players to join the club.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League home game against Brentford today, interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who will take up his two-year consultancy alongside his role as Austria's new coach in the off-season, said: "For me, the most important bit is recruitment now.

"This is, for me, the most vital point, that we bring in the best possible players and speak about that, who could that be.

"It's not only identifying those players but meeting them, convincing them to join this club, even though we will not be playing in the Champions League.

"This is what I see as the most important bit. Again, also, with regard to top talented players for the academy, identifying those kind of players."

A bidding war is expected in the summer for Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian international has a release clause of just £63 million (S$109 million) this summer and with 85 goals in 87 appearances, the 21-year-old is one of the hottest properties around.

Haaland is unlikely to be interested in a move to United but he is the sort of calibre the club's hierarchy should be targeting, said Rangnick, adding: "My opinion is the club should try to find future top players and try to develop them.

"Haaland is 21, this is one of those players. He has developed into one of the most expensive strikers in the world.

"He would be one of those examples the emphasis should be on, that we should try and convince players who should be United players for the next years."

With a host of players set to leave on a free transfer when the season ends, including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic, the outgoing Ajax coach ten Hag has to embark on a major recruitment drive.