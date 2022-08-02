Records and ceilings broken as wait is over

LONDON • Huge strides have been made in women's football in England since the Football Association banned the game in 1921, with the suspension lasting nearly 50 years.

The Women's Super League, the female equivalent of the English Premier League, continues to grow in popularity and English teams regularly make the knockout stage of the women's Champions League.

That has helped to build the Lionesses' squad depth, culminating in Sunday's 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the final of the women's European Championship for their maiden major honour.

A record 87,192 Wembley crowd went into a frenzy when substitute Chloe Kelly scored in extra time to complete their fairy-tale run and triumphing after two previous defeats in 1984 and 2009 in the showpiece match.

Record eight-time winners Germany, who had never lost in the final before, suffered a major blow when their captain Alexandra Popp, scorer of six goals in five games, was ruled out after picking up an injury in the warmup session.

Substitute Ella Toone's sublime chip opened the scoring before the Germans struck back via Lina Magull. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's women were the more threatening side, but badly missed Popp's cutting edge and Kelly punished them, pouncing when they failed to clear a corner in the 110th minute.

The win marked a monumental day for English football - coming 56 years after the Three Lions beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, the only previous major trophy won by a men's or women's England senior team.

Sarina Wiegman's team were unstoppable as they scored a record 22 times during the tournament and the entire attendance record for a women's Euro was beaten halfway through the tournament.

Not only were the hosts ever-present on the front pages of British newspapers but there was also extensive media coverage of the games across Europe and a record 17.4 million caught the final, making it the most watched programme in Britain for the year so far.

Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to their first major honour at the last edition of the tournament in 2017, was the toast of her players, who gatecrashed her post-game news conference.

In a letter addressed to the team, Queen Elizabeth wrote: "The (European) Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.