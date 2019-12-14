Record-hunting Vardy leads Foxes' title chase

LONDON • Widespread pre-season predictions of a two-horse Premier League title race have held up.

But the fact it is Leicester, and not Manchester City, who are vying with table-toppers Liverpool has provided a novel twist to the plot.

Should the Foxes beat 19th-place Norwich at home today and stretch their winning run to nine league games, they will move nine points clear of Pep Guardiola's faltering City (32), who play tomorrow.

Second-place Leicester have rattled in 25 goals in their streak, conceding only three, and victory over the Canaries would set them up perfectly for a pivotal Christmas double against City and Liverpool (46).

Jamie Vardy's goals have fuelled their charge with the former England striker topping the charts with 16 in as many games, just eight shy of his career best of 24.

He has found the net in each of his last eight league matches, is averaging a goal every 90 minutes - a career best in the league - and only needs to score in his next three to equal his own record set during their 2015-16 title-winning season.

At 39 per cent, Vardy also has a shot-conversion rate better than any other player in Europe's "Big Five" leagues and because of his outstanding form, Brendan Rodgers' team are no longer being dismissed out of hand as title contenders.

Former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison told the BBC that the striker "gets quicker and quicker at 32 years of age".

He added: "He's too good, he's ridiculous. Vardy is a superb player. Under Brendan, he's getting better and better."

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is another of the many converts.

"We've all been a little bit disrespectful to Leicester recently," the former Arsenal midfielder said.

"You've got to start paying attention to them. If they go to the Etihad and get a result next week, then it's game on because they still have Liverpool to play at home.

"I'm not saying Leicester will win the Premier League because Liverpool look uncatchable, but Leicester will chase them all of the way."

But it is not just Vardy who deserves all the plaudits with James Maddison an effective foil, just like how he and Riyad Mahrez dovetailed perfectly in 2016.

The England midfielder has five league goals and three assists this term and Vardy believes their double act can only get better.

He told local daily Leicester Mercury: "He's been brilliant, but it's not a supply line that works straight away, we've had to work on it together on the training field.

"You can see with the way we're playing - that's the exact way we train. It's all 100 per cent in training, making sure we are ready for games."

And to maintain their title tilt, Rodgers revealed at his press conference yesterday the club owners will back him when the transfer window opens next month.

Confirming "no one will be leaving in January", he said: "It's pretty clear we want to keep this squad together... we want to ensure they stay around.

"We've had a look at one of two areas that we want to strengthen. I speak with the recruitment team a lot. It's an attractive proposition to come to here.

"If the right player is available, I'm sure the club will do everything they can. There will be plenty of players to come here."

REUTERS

LEICESTER V NORWICH

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, 10.50pm