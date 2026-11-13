Record-breaking Harry Kane fires England into Nations League knockouts

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Harry Kane celebrating England’s 2-1 win over Croatia in the Nations League on Nov 12.

LONDON - Harry Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th England appearance with a goal from the penalty spot as England beat Croatia 2-1 on Nov 12 to book a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Slaven Bilic’s team were determined to avoid the embarrassment of their 7-0 mauling by England in Rijeka in October, and looked much more solid from the kick-off.

But goals from Morgan Rogers and captain Kane kept England second in their group, confirming their place in the Nations League last eight in March.

Neither side got out of second gear in the opening stages of the match at Wembley.

Elliot Anderson fired over in the 16th minute and Croatia’s Josip Misic flashed a shot wide midway through the first half.

Chelsea forward Rogers broke the deadlock in the 24th minute in slightly fortuitous fashion following a neat move by the home side.

Kane floated a ball to Jude Bellingham on the right of the penalty area and the Real Madrid man cushioned the ball first time across the area towards Rogers.

Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol had a chance to clear but got in a tangle and Chelsea’s Rogers poked the ball past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

England started to find some rhythm as they went in search of a second goal, but failed to add to their tally before half-time.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were again the more potent team at the beginning of the second period.

But the visitors levelled against the run of play just before the hour mark after a glaring error by England defender Jarell Quansah, who misdirected a header from close range towards Jordan Pickford following a Croatia corner.

The ball fell to Petar Sucic, who stabbed home.

Minutes later England were back in front, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah again at the heart of the action after his shirt was tugged in the penalty area.

Referee Morten Krogh initially did not award a penalty but he was sent to the monitor by the VAR and pointed to the spot.

Kane made no mistake, drilling home for record-extending 92nd England goal.

Nikola Vlasic gave England a scare, firing just wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal as Croatia showed they were still alive.

James Garner thought he had scored a third for England after a Bellingham cut-back but Bellingham was in an off-side position when he received the ball.

Ballon d’Or winner Kane won his 126th cap when the game kicked off – taking him clear of his tie with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

A giant banner was raised before kick-off with a picture of the 33-year-old and the words “England’s Finest”.

Shilton was part of a pre-match presentation to honour the Three Lions skipper, along with Football Association patron Prince William.

England remain second in Nations League Group A3, after leaders Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0 but are now assured of a place in the quarter-finals.

Spain and England face each other in Madrid on Nov 15. AFP