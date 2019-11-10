Record $950,000 raised for Football With A Heart

More than 400 players from 39 corporate teams, including Singapore Press Holdings, played for a good cause at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. In the sixth edition of Football With A Heart (FWAH) - Singapore's largest executive football charity fundraiser - Team Keppel emerged the winners, beating Team Oracle Corporation 3-1. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu was the guest of honour at the event, which raised a record $950,000 for nine beneficiaries, including FAS Cares, President's Challenge 2019 and SportCares Foundation. Since FWAH's inception in 2012, over $3 million has been raised for 43 charities and social enterprises. It is fully funded by Singapore Pools, the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore, with support from the Tote Board and venue partner Our Tampines Hub.