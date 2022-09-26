Record 47,367 fans watch WSL derby

LONDON - Arsenal moved top of the Women's Super League on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in front of a record-breaking crowd of 47,367 at the Emirates.

The popularity of the women's game in England was given a huge boost with the Lionesses' victory at Euro 2022 on home soil in July and that was transmitted to the domestic season, with the fans snapping up the £12 (S$18.60) tickets to catch the north London derby.

One of England's heroes, Beth Mead, opened the scoring before two-time WSL Golden Boot winner Vivianne Miedema struck twice either side of Rafaelle Souza's goal.

The crowd topped the previous record of 38,262, set in November 2019 in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, in contrast to that match and some other record-breaking crowds for women's matches in other European leagues and the Champions League, the tickets for Saturday's clash were not given away for free, leading Mead and Arsenal women's manager Jonas Eidevall to hail the progress being made.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but I don't think we should compare attendance figures with giveaway tickets and sold tickets," said Eidevall.

"I don't think it's fair when you're doing that comparison. If you give away tickets, it's something else. When you sell tickets, that's how you run a football club."

Mead, the Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022, added: "It was incredible what we did in the summer but now we want to continue this and hopefully, this is still just the beginning.

"I've never experienced that (noise) before, the fans were incredible."

Arsenal chief executive officer Vinai Venkatesham said he was "hugely proud" of a day that marks "another big milestone for women's football".

He added: "The real credit goes to our fans, who have really responded to the call after the Euros when they said they wanted to leave a legacy and see the stadium full in WSL games."

The recent Women's European Championship remains the most attended event with an aggregate attendance of more than half a million.

England's 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the final was watched by 87,192 fans - a record for a men's or women's European Championship final.

AFP