Rebuilt RB Leipzig ready for Man City Champions League test

BERLIN – RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose believes that having the right chemistry will be a key factor to his side’s success, especially after a rebuilding job in the summer.

The German side host Champions League title holders Manchester City on Wednesday, having emerged strongly despite losing four key first-team players.

Centre-back Josko Gvardiol moved to City, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and top scorer Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea all for large transfer fees, while Konrad Laimer went to domestic rivals Bayern Munich on a free.

But continuing their remarkable ability to identify and develop young talent, Leipzig brought in several new players from across Europe and have seven wins and just one loss from nine matches in all competitions so far.

Lois Openda, who scored 21 goals to help Lens finish just one point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last season, joined the club, as did 20-year-old PSG loanee Xavi Simons.

Leipzig also brought in Castello Lukeba, 20, from Lyon to replace Gvardiol, while Slovenian striking prodigy Benjamin Sesko, also 20, joined from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

The additions, particularly those up front, have quickly taken to life in Leipzig.

Of particular concern was replacing Nkunku’s output, with the France forward scoring 47 and assisting 43 in 119 matches during his time in Saxony.

But Simons has three goals and four assists after six league fixtures, while Openda already has four strikes and has laid on two more across the same period.

Sesko, a towering striker who has been compared with Erling Haaland, has five goals in all competitions despite starting just two of his eight games with the club.

Rose admitted that “too much happened to us in the summer” but put the club’s form down to immediate chemistry.

“The squad, from Day 1 in the training camp, (came together as) a real group,” he said,

“There was so much chemistry straight away, so much energy, the way the boys work together every day – it’s fun.”

He did, however, say that maintaining such a strong connection was not a given.

“We need to keep working on it, because you can lose something like that quickly if you’re not careful, if you’re sloppy, or if you start getting full of yourself,” he added.

“I’m the boss and I’m taking care that this doesn’t happen, so we can take this energy and this togetherness with us in the next few weeks into phases where maybe it doesn’t work so well.”