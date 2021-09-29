Rebel ESL clubs to escape sanctions

LAUSANNE • Uefa has requested that the Madrid court judge presiding over the European Super League (ESL) case recuse himself and has also filed an appeal with a higher court in the Spanish capital regarding what it called "significant irregularities".

On Monday, Uefa said it had nullified disciplinary action against breakaway Super League clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus after the Madrid court's July ruling that European football's governing body should not sanction the rebel clubs.

Uefa had opened a probe against the three clubs but in June suspended proceedings after being notified by Swiss authorities of an order from the Madrid court obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company, set up by the rebel clubs.

That case is unlikely to lead to the immediate resurrection of the breakaway plan, which faced strong opposition from fans, football officials and politicians, but forces Uefa to defend itself from charges related to competition law, which could have an impact on any future attempts.

While Uefa says it does not recognise the jurisdiction of the 17th Mercantile Court of Madrid, that court has also asked the European Court of Justice to consider whether Uefa breached European Union competition law by its actions in the Super League affair.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the last clubs standing of the 12 who signed up to the breakaway project in April, only for it to unravel after two days when six English Premier League sides plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew.

The 17th Mercantile Court of Madrid had ordered all financial and sporting penalties against the founding members of the Super League be dropped.

"Uefa has today made formal submissions to the Court in Madrid evidencing its ongoing compliance with the orders," the organisation said in a statement yesterday.

"In addition, Uefa has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings.

"In line with Spanish law - and in the fundamental interests of justice - Uefa fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion."

In May, the nine rebel clubs who had pulled out of the breakaway, including Manchester United and Liverpool, agreed to pay a combined £22 million (S$40.7 million) to Uefa as a "gesture of goodwill".

NOT DEAD IN THE WATER This is a new meritocratic paradigm and a return to the fundamentals of cost control and transparency. It is a new paradigm which football can no longer afford to overlook. ANDREA AGNELLI, Juventus chairman, writing to shareholders to explain the club's backing of the plan.

However on Monday, Uefa said that "in view of the pending Court proceedings in Madrid, and to avoid any unnecessary complication... Uefa will not request payment of any of the amounts offered".

The Super League had argued it would increase revenue for the top football clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game. But the sport's governing bodies, other teams and fan groups said it would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs, and went against European football's longstanding model.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has continued to say the plan remains a viable way forward for Europe's top clubs, while Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently warned that the Super League was "still alive".

