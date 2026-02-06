Straitstimes.com header logo

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo handed two-match ban by UEFA for insulting referee during Benfica loss

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is shown a red card by referee Davide Massa during their Jan 28 4-2 Champions League loss at Benfica.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is shown a red card by referee Davide Massa during their Jan 28 4-2 Champions League loss at Benfica.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Real Madrid's Rodrygo received a two-match ban from UEFA for insulting a match official during their 4-2 Champions League loss against Benfica.
  • Rodrygo was shown two yellow cards for angrily protesting time-wasting, leading to the suspension for using abusive language towards the referee.
  • His ban means Rodrygo will miss both legs of the Champions League knockout play-off tie this month against Benfica, managed by Jose Mourinho.

MADRID – Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been handed a two-match ban for insulting a match official during last week’s 4-2 Champions League loss at Benfica, European football governing body UEFA said on Feb 5.

Brazilian Rodrygo was shown two yellow cards in stoppage time as he angrily protested perceived time-wasting tactics employed by the Portuguese side.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee said Rodrygo was suspended for directing insulting or abusive language at the referee.

The loss to Benfica denied Real an automatic place in the Champions League last 16, as they missed out on a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Real will have to face Jose Mourinho’s Benfica again in the knockout play-offs, with Rodrygo set to miss both legs of the tie this month. REUTERS

