Real will fight to stay top: Ancelotti

HELSINKI • Real Madrid are determined not to be knocked off their perch at the summit of European football this season, as they prepare to start their campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup today.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti returned for a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu and led them to their 35th Spanish title.

However, it was in Europe where Real really impressed, pulling off comebacks over Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City before beating Liverpool in the final in May for their record-extending 14th European Cup.

Ancelotti, who is the only coach to win the Champions League four times, said that his side's 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp's Reds made him "feel like no one should ever take your place".

Ahead of Real's first competitive match of the season, he told Uefa's website "that's a pretty strong motivation to keep winning".

"All the comebacks we made were achieved in our stadium, thanks to that boost which came from the stands," the Italian said.

"Always believe, never give up. After all, we played against very strong teams. It was inevitable that we would suffer."

Real are strongly fancied to win the Super Cup - the curtain-raiser to the European season - for the fifth time but Ancelotti sees echoes of his side's fighting spirit in Frankfurt, last season's Europa League winners.

"Last year, Eintracht achieved something special because they weren't among the favourites," the 63-year-old added.

Today's game will be played in Helsinki, where Frankfurt will make their Super Cup debut in their first competitive meeting with Real since the legendary 1960 European Cup final which the Spanish giants won 7-3.

Ancelotti is expected to give debuts to France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, signed for €80 million (S$112.9 million) from Monaco, and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, a free transfer from Chelsea.

Real are taking on a side who qualified on the back of winning their first European trophy in 42 years, but Ancelotti believes Frankfurt have a slight physical edge with the Bundesliga having started last week, whereas La Liga commences on Friday.

However, Frankfurt fans may question how much of an advantage they have in the wake of last Friday's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Frankfurt No. 1 Kevin Trapp insisted his side would not be overawed against Real and were relishing the experience ahead of what will be their maiden Champions League campaign this year.

"We want to be a team who are awkward to play against, who fight and never give up. Of course, we have respect, but not fear," he said.

"Playing in the Super Cup means you've been successful, earned it and done a good job. To have the opportunity at this stage of the season, to win a trophy against this club - it doesn't get better."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

REAL V FRANKFURT

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214,

tomorrow, 2.55am