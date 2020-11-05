Real want centurion Ramos 'forever'

MADRID • Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is looking forward to boosting his impressive goal tally after netting a milestone 100th for the club in all competitions to help them secure a vital 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Ramos, who has won 22 trophies including four titles in Europe's elite club competition with Real, netted a trademark header from a Toni Kroos corner to put them 2-0 up before Inter levelled to force a dramatic climax to the game.

Brazilian substitute Rodrygo rifled in a late winner to give Real their first win in Group B after a 3-2 home defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk and a 2-2 draw at leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

"It's not bad," Ramos, 34, said after hitting the milestone at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

"Individual records are secondary, but you like hitting them and as long as they keep on helping the side win, hopefully I can get a few more.

"It was a tough game, but we were able to get a good result and secure three very important points. We knew it was a do-or-die game and when you are pegged back to a draw in a match you were winning, you need to push on."

Ramos' 23 goals for Spain also makes him the top scoring defender in international history while no defender has more La Liga goals (74) since he overtook Ronald Koeman's record of 67 in June.

Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic gave Inter hope of victory but Rodrygo finally sealed the win in the 80th minute.

Under pressure after a poor start to Real's Champions League campaign, coach Zinedine Zidane was relieved his team were able to bounce back ahead of the reverse fixture in Milan on Nov 25.

"We suffered but we need to pat our boys on the back because they deserved to win," he said.

"We started really well, pressing high as we like to do. We went 2-0 up but then we conceded quickly and couldn't play our football."

The Frenchman also said that he has no doubt Ramos will extend his stay with the La Liga champions.

The defender, who joined from Sevilla in 2005, will be free to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

55

Headed goals out of the 100 scored by Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid.

"We know what a great player he is... He's our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever," Zidane said.

"That's what he's doing, showing that he's always got that desire and I'm in no doubt that he's going to stay here and will continue to rewrite the history books."

REUTERS