Real tough it out in 'masterclass'

GLASGOW - Carlo Ancelotti praised Real Madrid's resilience to deliver a second-half "masterclass" in winning 3-0 at Celtic to start their Champions League title defence, after a difficult first 45 minutes in which they lost Karim Benzema to injury.

The French striker limped off with a knee issue after Celtic captain Callum McGregor had struck the post with the best effort in the first period of the Group F clash.

In Benzema's absence, Vinicius Junior stepped up to open the floodgates with a classy finish 11 minutes into the second half.

Luka Modric's nonchalant finish doubled the European champions' lead before Eden Hazard - who replaced Benzema - struck to continue a 100 per cent start to the season for Ancelotti's men.

"Here you suffer. Against this team, in this atmosphere, especially in the first half we suffered," said the Italian, who had not won in his three previous visits to Celtic Park as AC Milan coach.

"In the second half, we played very, very well. I am very satisfied. Games don't always go as you want, but this team knows how to suffer in the bad moments. The second half was a masterclass."

Ancelotti also said Benzema's injury does not seem to be "anything serious", adding: "It seems nothing worrying but we have to wait for the test tomorrow."

Celtic had begun the night with a perfect record this season, including a 4-0 demolition of local rivals and Europa League finalists Rangers last Saturday.

But in their first Champions League group match for five years, Ange Postecoglou's men were given a harsh lesson of the need to take their chances at the highest level in European club football.

Unlike Celtic, Real clinically killed the game off by scoring three goals with their only three shots on target in the second half.

"Up until the 60-minute mark, we were well in the game but you get punished at this level if you don't take your chances," said Postecoglou, whose side had just two fewer shots on goal than Real.

"We had the chances. What we learnt today, we already knew that we have to be clinical in both boxes."

AFP, REUTERS