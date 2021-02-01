Real still upbeat on catching up after latest loss

MADRID • Things are unravelling at Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions including their shock King's Cup exit to third-tier Alcoyano, coach Zinedine Zidane is in isolation after his positive Covid-19 test last week and there are persistent rumours the Frenchman will be asked to go in the summer.

But assistant coach David Bettoni has insisted Real will keep believing they can chase down La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid even after Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Levante.

This was just their first defeat in 10 La Liga matches but it was a highly damaging one, as leaders Atletico Madrid have continued to set the pace and will be 10 points clear of their city rivals, while still holding a game in hand if they beat Cadiz away yesterday.

Real had to play for 81 minutes with 10 men after Eder Militao was sent off but they took the lead through Marco Asensio, before Levante's Jose Luis Morales equalised and Roger Marti struck the winner for the visitors shortly after having a penalty saved.

"It's a difficult defeat for us because it was an uphill struggle for us from the ninth minute," said Bettoni, who took charge of the game as Zidane was still recovering. "We got our goal but their equaliser sucked the life out of us. We started the second half well and had a few chances but the second goal was a tough blow for us to take."

Real stormed to the Spanish title last season with a relentless 10-game winning streak but things have gone south this term with eight defeats in all competitions.

However, Bettoni has insisted they are not about to surrender to their neighbours.

"Real Madrid fans will keep on believing in their team because it's in the club's DNA to keep fighting for titles until the end," the Frenchman added. "With one player less, we kept on pressing high and that's very positive.

"We're obviously disappointed but we can feel proud of the fact we kept on playing right until the end. I saw a team that showed real attitude and character. The players are very sad but they have the spirit to keep fighting until the end."

REUTERS