Real solid start pleases Ancelotti

HELSINKI • Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes his team are confident for the start of the Spanish La Liga season this weekend, after goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema clinched a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.

While the German side were dangerous, particularly in the first half, Real's experience and individual quality saw them through, as it did so often in their victorious 2021-2022 Champions League campaign.

"It wasn't an easy game, they were entrenched in their own half, but we managed to score and we controlled it well afterwards," said Ancelotti, who became the first coach to lift the trophy four times.

"At the start of the season, you can't expect the team to be already at 100 per cent, but we won and we have started the season well.

"I believe it can help us achieve better results and winning helps motivate the players."

It was a particularly memorable evening for veteran French striker Benzema, whose goal took him to 324 for the Spanish giants, one more than club legend Raul.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 451, has more goals for Real than Benzema.

"Now he's in line for the Ballon d'Or. Is there any doubt? For me, no," added Ancelotti.

Frankfurt were without playmaker Filip Kostic who is close to a move to Juventus, but looked more disciplined than in their 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich last week in their Bundesliga season opener.

The Europa League winners had the best of the early stages, with Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced into a stunning save when he was one-on-one with Daichi Kamada in the 14th minute.

With Real then dominating possession, Alaba scored in the 37th minute and Benzema made it 2-0 in the 65th minute after the team stepped up a gear.

Frankfurt fought hard in the closing stages but Real were able to dominate the game to win their fifth Super Cup from eight attempts to bring them level with AC Milan and Barcelona who have also won the competition five times.

Alaba praised his team's determination to continue their stellar form from last season.

"We were here to win and to collect the next title... We want to pick up where we left off last season," the Austrian told RTL. "It's always nice to score goals - it doesn't happen so often for me."

Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode lamented his side's failures to take their opportunities.

"Against the Champions League winners you have to take your chances. We didn't take ours in the decisive moments," he told DAZN.

The clash, in Helsinki's Olympic Stadium, was the first time these two sides had met in a European decider since 1960, when Real dismantled Frankfurt 7-3 via four goals from Ferenc Puskas and three from Alfredo di Stefano in the European Cup final.

The match also highlighted the growing gap between the Champions League and Europa League, with Real being the ninth Champions League team to win the competition in the past 10 years.

Only city rivals Atletico Madrid have won the Super Cup as Europa League champions in the past decade - beating Real in 2018.

Real kick off their La Liga campaign on Sunday when they travel to newly promoted Almeria.

