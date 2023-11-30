Real Sociedad held by Salzburg but stay top of Group D

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v FC Salzburg - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - November 29, 2023 Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo in action with FC Salzburg's Andreas Ulmer REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v FC Salzburg - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - November 29, 2023 FC Salzburg's Amar Dedic is shown a yellow card by referee Mykola Balakin REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v FC Salzburg - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - November 29, 2023 Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia in action with FC Salzburg's Petar Ratkov and Luka Sucic REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v FC Salzburg - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - November 29, 2023 FC Salzburg's Alexander Schlager makes a save REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v FC Salzburg - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - November 29, 2023 Real Sociedad's Mohamed-Ali Cho in action with FC Salzburg's Amar Dedic REUTERS/Vincent West
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain - Real Sociedad failed to find a clinical touch in front of goal in a disappointing 0-0 Champions League draw with visiting Salzburg on Wednesday, but remained top of their Group D having already qualified for the round of 16.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between in San Sebastian with the best falling to Sociedad's Benat Turrientes and Brais Mendez whose efforts were deflected wide and save.

Sociedad, in the Champions League for the first time in a decade, top the pool with 11 points from five games, ahead of last season's runners-up Inter Milan on goal difference. They meet in Milan in their final group game on Dec. 12.

Salzburg have four points and are in third in the pool. The Austrians ended a run of three straight Champions League defeats and host bottom side Benfica in their final fixture, where a draw will see them book a place in the Europa League. REUTERS

