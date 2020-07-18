Real seal the deal

MADRID • Few expected Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid and even fewer expected him to come back as coach. And yet almost 500 days later, he has won the La Liga title, without fuss, without even all the signings he was promised.

On Thursday, in an empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, he lifted another trophy, his second La Liga title and 11th overall as coach.

The 2-1 win over Villarreal, courtesy of a brace by Karim Benzema, was Real's 10th straight victory in as many games since last month's restart following the Covid hiatus.

Their first league title since 2017 will not go down as the most thrilling but to Zidane, it tastes sweeter than any of the three Champions League crowns he has led Real to.

On winning their 34th league title, the Frenchman, who was tossed into the air by his jubilant players, said: "The Champions League is the Champions League but La Liga makes me happier, because La Liga is what it's all about.

"This is a tremendous feeling because what these players have done is incredible. I am lost for words because I am too emotional.

"We've been the best because we have got the most points (86 with one game to play) and that's all there is to say.

"For me, it's one of my best days as a professional. The players are the ones who have fought for this. It's true that I've played my role, but they are the ones who believe in what they are doing.

"The first one (2017) was phenomenal but this one has a particular flavour. After two months at home, we returned, we prepared ourselves in a different way. And we won a league, which is the most difficult thing to win.

"It comes from a lot of sacrifice."

While the team will not be doing their usual open-top bus parade to the Cibeles Fountain in Madrid because of the coronavirus pandemic, Zidane dedicated the title to their fans, who have been barred from attending games since the restart.

"I'm sure everyone is happy in their homes tonight. The fans always love to see the team win and we've done this for them."

When Zidane was reappointed in March last year, Real president Florentino Perez boasted the 1998 World Cup winner had come again to launch "a glorious new era".

It was a bold assertion as even their former player's return could not salvage a disastrous year in which they sacked two coaches, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, and finished trophyless for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

But he steadied the ship and, although Perez failed to make good on his promises to sign a number of megastars during last summer's pre-season - Eden Hazard was the only big-name arrival for €100 million (S$158 million) - Real have kept up their form since Christmas, while arch-rivals Barcelona faltered.

Having witnessed his impact on the team in two separate coaching spells, Real skipper Sergio Ramos believes that Zidane, who on average wins a trophy every 19 games, has the Midas touch.

"Everything he touches turns into gold," said the Spain defender, who revealed his intention was to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. "We believe in him and in his work. He's the one who has to make the difference, he's a person who trusts players, and few do.

"We hope he stays here for a very long time. He is unique."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS