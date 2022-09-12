Real rally to big win to maintain perfect start

MADRID - Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season.

A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead.

Vinicius Junior put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger, his first goal for the club since moving from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer, completed the rout.

A much-changed Real initially struggled to gain a foothold and sorely missed talisman Karim Benzema, whose injury in last Tuesday's Champions League opener against Celtic will keep him out for at least a month, in attack throughout a below-par first half.

Muqiri, who was denied by Thibaut Courtois inside the opening 40 seconds, headed in unmarked at the back post after 35 minutes.

It appeared the Spanish and European champions would go in trailing at the break for the first time this campaign.

That changed, however, in added time at the end of the half when Valverde ran the length of the pitch before firing home a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

Rodrygo's mazy run fed Vinicius, who netted for a fifth consecutive game, before Rodrygo and Rudiger added late gloss to the scoreline.

Real remain two points above second-placed Barcelona (13) in the table.

"We knew they'd cause us issues, they defended well and scored from a set piece and it was difficult for us to gain a foothold," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"But we kept cool heads and had enough quality to go ahead in the game.

"We didn't play in the best way that we could've in the first half, but we were much better in the second."

Meanwhile, Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has been widely praised after his quick thinking helped medical staff resuscitate a fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during their La Liga home game against Barca on Saturday.

The match was suspended in the 81st minute when a man in the end behind the goal collapsed.

But the Argentinian sprang into action, going to the dugout to retrieve a medical kit with a defibrillator.

He sprinted back to the section where the fan collapsed and threw the kit to medical staff, earning plaudits on social media after a video of the incident went viral.

Cadiz said: "The resuscitation was positive after a few minutes, and the fan was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Hospital Puerta del Mar, where he remains hospitalised."

Barca, who were already leading 2-0, added two more goals after the restart and coach Xavi Hernandez sent his good wishes to the stricken supporter.

"We all got together - referees, Cadiz, Barca - and we decided to continue, we're glad we didn't have a tragedy," he said.

"We're talking about a human life and any human life is above a soccer game.

"So it depended on him recovering, whether we would continue the game, which is what happened."

REUTERS