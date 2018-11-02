Real 'playing with happiness'

MADRID • One swallow does not make a summer and certainly not after a meeting with minnows Melilla, but crisis-stricken Real Madrid simply needed to win after a tumultuous start to the campaign that had ranked among the worst periods in the LaLiga club's history.

Things came to a head on Monday when Julen Lopetegui was sacked following Real's 5-1 Clasico humiliation over the weekend, with B team boss Santiago Solari taking charge on an interim basis.

And the former Real midfielder started on the right note - albeit against easy opposition in third-tier side Melilla - after a 4-0 King's Cup last-32, first-leg win on their first visit to the Spanish enclave on the north African coast.

There was plenty to like about Real's performance on Wednesday, not least the first start for highly touted Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr, who had been largely ignored by Lopetegui despite moving for €45 million (S$70.6 million) in the summer.

The 18-year-old forward was one of the European champions' best players and he set up Marco Asensio's goal, with Karim Benzema, Alvaro Odriozola and Cristo Gonzalez also getting on the scoresheet.

Afterwards, Solari praised his "team of great champions".

The Argentinian said: "In tough times, we are all pulling in the same direction to get the job done. I saw a team playing with happiness, intensity and hope, working hard for 90 minutes."

But he is well aware that the hard work starts tomorrow as they look to revive their faltering league season - Real are off to their worst start since 2001 - at home to in-form Real Valladolid.

Their opponents, who are owned by former Real and Brazil great Ronaldo, are unbeaten in their last six LaLiga outings.

While Spanish football federation regulations mean that Real president Florentino Perez has until Nov 12 to find a permanent successor to Lopetegui, Solari could land the hot seat if he can get the team out of their rut.

The signs are also pointing towards his permanent appointment after negotiations with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte broke down and the Belgian Football Association issued a hands-off warning over any "tapping up" of national coach Roberto Martinez.

Solari was known as one of the more cerebral players in the Real dressing room during the Galacticos era in the early 2000s.

The Real squad are already warming to his ways, with defender Nacho Fernandez giving Solari an early seal of approval. "We are working with him as if he was the coach for the whole season," he said.

"He has worked at the club for a long time. He has experience, he has won trophies with Madrid.

"We don't take these decisions and we'll see how things develop, but he is a great coach."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS