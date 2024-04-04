Real Mallorca one step from heaven as Copa final looms

PALMA, Spain - For a club whose recent history has been as precarious as the roads snaking up the looming Tramuntana mountains, one slogan popping up across the city of Palma perfectly encapsulates the mood ahead of Real Mallorca's Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

"Venim de l'infern per tocar el cel" -- which translates as "We come from hell to touch heaven" -- is emblazoned on red posters being taped to bus stops, cafes and walls.

It is quite a statement. As residents of the Balearic island better-known for idyllic sandy beaches and turquoise seas begin a mass exodus to Seville for the clash with Athletic Bilbao, however, it is hard to argue with the sentiment.

Since Samuel Eto'o scored twice against Recreativo de Huelva to help Real Mallorca win their sole Copa del Rey title in 2003 the 108-year-old club began a nightmarish descent to the depths of Spanish soccer which threatened their very existence.

Helped by a North American takeover, Los Bermellones (The Vermillions) have been on the up since sliding into Segunda Division B (Spain's third-tier) in 2017 and are now firmly established in La Liga.

They still operate on a miniscule budget compared to Spain's big hitters, but against the odds this season beat surprise La Liga title contenders Girona during a Copa del Rey run which continued with a penalty shootout victory over Real Sociedad in the semis.

Although Javier Aguirre's team are still too close to the La Liga relegation zone for comfort, all thoughts are now on the showdown against favourites Bilbao when victory would spark the fiesta of all fiestas.

Thousands will watch on a huge screen erected in Palma's Placa de la Reina and as many as 20,000 Mallorquinas are set to travel to the game despite air tickets reportedly soaring to as much as 600 euros.

DIEHARD RED

One is 35-year-old Juan Mitas, a diehard red who has lived and breathed Mallorca since the heart-breaking 1998 Copa del Rey final loss on penalties to Barcelona.

"Eight years ago we were in the third division and in four days we are playing the Copa del Rey," Mitas, who will travel to Seville via his wife's city of Cordoba, told Reuters in a cafe next to the Estadi Son Moix which Real Mallorca call home.

"I'm not nervous, but excited. I wouldn't say confident, but I trust in this team. They go into every match with their best face. The Copa is a gift, a bonus.

"I'll always be a Mallorquinista, if I have children my kids will be Mallorquinistas, even my wife is now a Mallorquinista."

In a league full of superstars, Mallorca remain a homely club, big on spirit and short on egos.

Former Mexico coach Aguirre's team are not known for flamboyance but are resolute, organised and in veteran forward Abdon Prats have a genuine cult hero, complete with an 80s style moustache.

The 31-year-old from Arta in the island's north returned to the club at their lowest ebb and has become a talisman, scoring the winner in the 2019 playoff final against Deportivo de La Coruna to send Mallorca back to La Liga.

"As a Mallorcan, it's a dream," Prats said after the semi-final win over Real Sociedad. "We are a club to proud of, one that has been reborn after eight years."

Bilbao, who have knocked out Barcelona and Atletico Madrid en route to the final, are a formidable obstacle but Mallorca have overcome bigger ones.

"(Athletic) haven't won the Copa in 40 years. They're favourites, but they have more pressure than us," Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi said.