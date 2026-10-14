Real Madrid's Vinicius to miss Clasico after four-game suspension

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Brazil - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - October 10, 2025 Brazil's Vinicius Jr. in action before scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Oct 14 - Vinicius Jr will miss Real Madrid's first Clasico of the season against Barcelona after the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee handed the Brazil forward a four-match suspension on Wednesday.

Vinicius was sent off for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair after coming off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win over Villarreal.

The committee imposed a two-match ban for the red-card offence and added another two games for his protests to the referee, according to its disciplinary report for the eighth round of LaLiga fixtures.

The suspension rules Vinicius out of league matches against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia, leaving coach Jose Mourinho without one of his most-used forwards for the trip to Camp Nou.

Vinicius has started all but one of Real's matches this season.

He apologised to his teammates and Real Madrid fans on social media after the incident.

The Clasico takes place on October 25, with Real travelling to face league leaders Barcelona. The teams are separated by six points in the table. REUTERS