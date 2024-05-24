Real Madrid's injured Tchouameni to miss Champions League final, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the Champions League final due to a foot injury and could be a doubt for the European Championship, the LaLiga champions' manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who has made 38 appearances across all competitions for Real this season, has not played since he suffered a stress fracture in his foot during their Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Real play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.

"He's doing individual work but he's not ready for the (Champions League) final," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of their final LaLiga game against Real Betis on Saturday.

"Let's see if he's ready for the Euros."

France coach Didier Deschamps had named Tchouameni when he unveiled his 25-man squad for the Euros last week. The Euros kick off on June 14 in Germany. REUTERS