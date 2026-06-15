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Real Madrid to sign Chelsea’s defender Marc Cucurella in $81.6 million deal, reports say

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Chelsea's left-back Marc Cucurella had two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's left-back Marc Cucurella had two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MADRID - Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Spanish defender Marc Cucurella after the World Cup worth €55 million (S$81.6 million), according to reports.

The left-back, 27, joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2022 after coming through La Liga champions Barcelona’s academy and moving to Getafe.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Jose Mourinho as coach this week after he was reelected earlier in June, following two seasons without winning a major trophy.

Los Blancos are set to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield and have been linked with Bernardo Silva and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season in a disappointing campaign, with Cucurella critical of the decision to sack Enzo Maresca in January.

The defender had two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, where he won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League in 2025. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.