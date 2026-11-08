Real Madrid sweep aside Valencia to move level with Barcelona

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 7 - Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win at struggling Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday as Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe scored to move the visitors level with leaders Barcelona.

Valverde broke the deadlock with a fierce half-volley from the edge of the box in the 28th minute before Guler converted Jude Bellingham's deflected cross from close range eight minutes later.

Guler set up the third goal in the 75th minute, releasing Mbappe to round the advancing goalkeeper and tap into an empty net. Valencia captain Jose Gaya was sent off four minutes later for a fierce tackle on Mbappe.

Real have 30 points, behind Barcelona on goal difference having played one game more. Valencia remained second-bottom with nine points. REUTERS