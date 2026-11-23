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Real Madrid striker Endrick ruled out with thigh injury

BARCELONA, Nov 23 - Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe has been ruled out with an injury to his right thigh, the club said in a statement on Monday.

• Endrick is likely to miss between two and three weeks, Spanish media reported.

• Real Madrid face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

• Endrick is also at risk of missing games against Alaves, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Arsenal and Osasuna.

• Endrick has appeared as a substitute in Real Madrid's last four games.

• He has scored one goal and one assist in eight appearances this season.

• Real Madrid are also without Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio and Rodrygo Goes due injury. REUTERS