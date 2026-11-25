Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho in action during the team’s Champions League thrashing of PSV Eindhoven on Nov 24.

BARCELONA - Real Madrid “blew them away” in the second half of their 5-1 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven as Jude Bellingham put it, and the England midfielder’s words will please manager Jose Mourinho as much as his performance.

Although they are three points behind Barcelona in La Liga compared with the one-point lead over their rivals they had a year ago, the feeling around the team could not be more different.

Xabi Alonso then was constantly answering questions about his players’ failure to grasp the tactics he wanted to implement, but 12 months on Mourinho clearly has plenty of support.

“Mourinho, full stop,” Bellingham told reporters when he was asked what was behind his improved performances this year.

The 23-year-old credited his manager with changing the mood at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He’s a manager that doesn’t just think about football, it’s important to him how the players are feeling and that’s worth a lot to us,” Bellingham said.

Mourinho looked genuinely touched on hearing of Bellingham’s words.

“It’s nice of him to say that,” Mourinho said. “It’s not what I think. I think the person responsible for the Jude of today is Jude. And his teammates. I try to help a bit.”

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr apologised to his teammates, the club and fans after an infamous outburst at Alonso, after he was substituted in a 2-1 win over Barcelona last season.

Mourinho has made the Brazilian’s return to form a matter of paramount importance for the entire squad.

Bellingham called Vinicius’ second club goal of the season against PSV the best moment of the match, and striker Kylian Mbappe handed his most valuable player award over to his Brazilian teammate.

Captain Fede Valverde, who also had a strained relationship with Alonso, is another player enjoying life under Mourinho.

“I’m having fun, I’m making the most of it,” Valverde told Real Madrid TV after the PSV game.

“I always feel much more comfortable when the manager, the coaching staff, and my teammates show that kind of confidence in me.” REUTERS