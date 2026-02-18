Real Madrid game at Benfica suspended after Vinicius alleges racist slur

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LISBON, Feb 17 - Real Madrid's Champions League playoff first leg at Benfica was suspended for 11 minutes on Tuesday after their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr accused the home side's Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after Vinicius had fired Real ahead five minutes into the second half with a stunning strike at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

As the Brazilian celebrated, television pictures showed a heated exchange between him and Prestianni.

The Benfica player then covered his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius and nearby team mates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old, who has repeatedly suffered racism in Spain during games.

Referee Francois Letexier responded by crossing his arms in front of his face, activating FIFA's anti-racism protocol and stopping the match.

Real's players threatened to leave the pitch as tensions rose, but the referee eventually allowed the match to resume. REUTERS