Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti has point to prove at Napoli in Champions League

BARCELONA – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is not a man to hold a grudge, as reflected by his return to the Spanish capital despite being harshly sacked by Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez in 2015.

However, the 64-year-old would without a doubt enjoy proving a point when his Real side visit Napoli in a Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Ancelotti was axed by president Aurelio de Laurentiis in December 2019, less than an hour after helping Napoli reach the Champions League knockout stages with a 4-0 thrashing of Genk.

Ancelotti spent a year and a half in charge of Napoli, guiding them to second in 2018-19, but his tenure was abruptly cut short in its sophomore year.

Dressing-room tensions and a dispute with de Laurentiis over a training camp led to his downfall in Campania. He appeared to think Ancelotti did not have it in him to manage the squad.

At the time, it seemed Ancelotti had reached the game’s summit years earlier and was on the way down football’s food chain, with his next appointment at Everton appearing to confirm that.

However, Ancelotti’s surprise return to Real in 2021 put him back among the elite. And in 2022, he won his fourth Champions League title as a coach, more than anyone else, as well as La Liga to complete a superb double.

Real’s 3-0 win at Girona on Sunday ensures they also arrive in Italy as La Liga leaders, after a wobble in the 3-1 derby defeat by rivals Atletico Madrid, which saw Ancelotti come in for criticism for his tactics and diamond system.

There has been some strife in Naples as well.

The Serie A champions came under fire after posting a video on TikTok with a high-pitched voice mocking star striker Victor Osimhen for missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw against Bologna on Sept 24.

The Nigerian’s agent Roberto Calenda had threatened legal action over the video, which was later deleted, while the 24-year-old player removed all images of himself in a Napoli shirt from his social media accounts. The club said last week they never intended to offend the star, but stopped short of apologising to him.

But Osimhen has sought to defuse the situation, posting on his Instagram account on Sunday: “Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me.

“The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us...

“Let’s continue to spread unity, respect and understanding. Forza Napoli Sempre.” AFP, REUTERS