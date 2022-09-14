Real have 'no limits', says coach Ancelotti

MADRID - Carlo Ancelotti has claimed his Real Madrid side have "no limits" as they seek to win their eighth straight game in all competitions this season on Wednesday.

The Spanish and European champions will host German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League, as they hope to build on their good start in Group F following a 3-0 win at Celtic last week.

Los Blancos have won seven matches in three competitions, including beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup and clinching five Spanish La Liga victories to go top of the table.

"This team has no limits. I've had a lot of happiness and excitement in this competition, as well as some sad times. But a lot of happiness has come because I've been very successful," said Ancelotti, the only manager to have won the Champions League four times.

"The squad I've got can fight to win this competition and we're going to compete. You never know what's going to happen."

Leipzig started their European campaign with a 4-1 home loss to Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.

That defeat, coupled with a 4-0 loss to Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, cost Domenico Tedesco his job as coach a week ago.

Marco Rose was chosen as his replacement last week, and he made a perfect start by steering Leipzig to a 3-0 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

"It's an important game in terms of group qualification. Leipzig have had problems at the beginning of the season, but they played very well in their last game against Dortmund," added Ancelotti.

"They've got a lot of quality and speed up front. They're a dangerous side and we've got to play well both in attack and defence. We'll try to put in a good performance and win the game."

The Italian will be missing star striker Karim Benzema and defender Eder Militao for this match through injury. Right-back Lucas Vazquez is also a doubt with a thigh problem.

As for the visitors, midfielders Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo and defender Lukas Klostermann will miss the contest but the rest of the squad are in good shape.

Leipzig were knocked out in the group stage last season, dropping to the second-tier Europa League but they advanced all the way to the semi-finals before losing to Scottish side Rangers.

Leipzig native Rose has big ambitions for his new side this season, saying: "The people here expect a lot from the club and of course from me as well.

"But I identify really strongly with Leipzig - it's my home... Things will change a bit for me and I'll be judged on the results... It was my decision to come to Leipzig and I'm looking forward to it."

AFP

REAL V LEIPZIG

Singtel TV Ch130 & StarHub Ch216, tomorrow, 2.55am