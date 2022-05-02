Real fete fans but have City in sights

MADRID • About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's Cibeles Fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th La Liga title, which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol.

The supporters started gathering around the central landmark, where the club usually celebrate their successes, almost an hour before the end of Saturday's game, which Real won easily with a brace by Rodrygo spurring them on.

Traffic restrictions were put in place as early as Friday, while a stage was built around the fountain where the players on an open-top bus traditionally join the fans coming from the Santiago Bernabeu to continue the party.

It was the first time Real supporters had a chance to gather without restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic as their last league title in 2020 was won in the middle of the lockdown.

The party started in the stadium with captain Marcelo leading the show. It was a record-breaking day for the Brazilian defender, who won his 24th piece of silverware with Real to leapfrog Francisco Gento as the player with the most trophies in their 120-year history.

The 33-year-old, who is set to leave on a free transfer in the summer after 16 seasons, took the traditional responsibility of "crowning" the Greek goddess statue of Cybele.

He placed a Real scarf and a white flag with the club's coat of arms as his teammates and fans raised their hands, waving in rhythm as the Queen song We Are The Champions played in the background.

Carlo Ancelotti was one of the more animated men during the on-pitch celebrations as he became the first coach to win the title in all five of Europe's major leagues - Italy, France, England, Spain and Germany.

At Cibeles, he closed his speech to the fans by shouting a battle cry: "Let's go against Man City", in reference to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, second-leg match with his side trailing 4-3.

That game was the reason for the party ending early by Spanish standards, with the players leaving just past 9pm.

Club president Florentino Perez was thrilled with wresting back the title from crosstown rivals Atletico and did not leave without words of praise for his team.