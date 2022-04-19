Real edge closer to title after comeback victory

MADRID • Karim Benzema completed another incredible Real Madrid comeback on Sunday as they fought from two goals down to defeat Sevilla 3-2 in La Liga.

After trailing Chelsea 3-0 last Tuesday only to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals, Real stunned Sevilla to seal the victory that has surely won them the league title.

Defeat would have given fresh hope to the chasing pack, with both Sevilla and Barcelona beginning the day 12 points behind, Barca with two games in hand.

Instead, goals in the second half from Rodrygo, Nacho Fernandez and Benzema in the 92nd minute saw Real extend their advantage to 15 points with six games left to play.

An Ivan Rakitic free kick and Erik Lamela's smart finish had put Sevilla two up at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"It's difficult to understand why we played like that in the first half and how we played as well as that in the second. In the first half, we looked tired. In the second, the intensity was spectacular," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Benzema's goal finished Chelsea off last Tuesday after Rodrygo had forced extra-time at the Santiago Bernabeu and those two, along with Vinicius Junior, were crucial again.

Benzema now has 39 goals in 39 appearances for Real this season and 15 in his last 10.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE