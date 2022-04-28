Real confident in defeat

LONDON • The standard of football on show on Tuesday was breathtaking in just the second Champions League semi-final to see either side score three or more goals, after Dynamo Kyiv against Bayern Munich in 1999 which ended 3-3.

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid fans knew they were in for a treat when the hosts opened the scoring through Kevin de Bruyne after only two minutes.

The exhilarating encounter at the Etihad saw Pep Guardiola's side hold a two-goal advantage on three occasions, from 2-0, which became 2-1, to 3-1, which became 3-2, to 4-2, which ended up 4-3 at the full-time whistle.

Despite his team leading for nearly the whole match and scoring four goals, the Catalan was left to rue the missed chances as they could have travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu next week with the tie all but killed off, instead of holding just a one-goal lead.

The most glaring squandered opportunities were from Phil Foden and in particular, Riyad Mahrez.

The Algeria winger had done the hard work, leading a counter-attack that resulted in a glorious chance for City to make it 3-0 in the first half.

Down 2-0 after 11 minutes - the first time Real had conceded two goals so quickly - another strike would have likely put the game to bed. All he had to do was to square the ball to Foden to tap into an empty net, only for Mahrez to try to go for glory instead.

He fired into the side netting, leaving Guardiola in a fit of rage on the sidelines, while pundits were just as scathing of his selfishness.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer told the BBC: "Pep is going berserk on the touchline for that exact reason."

While Guardiola hailed the relentless pace that saw Gabriel Jesus, Foden and Bernardo Silva also net on the night, there was a tinge of regret that City let Real off the hook, enabling them to reply through Karim Benzema's double and a brilliant individual effort from Vinicius Jr.

"It was a fantastic game for both sides. We did many good things. Unfortunately, we conceded goals and we could not score more. But it is two games and we have another one in one week," he said.

"What we have done with the ball and without the ball, creating chances and chances, I can't ask anything else. We played a fantastic game against an incredible team.

"The moments where they rise and come back into the game in the first half, I think we gave them as our build-up was so nervous. Normally, we are so safe and so good. Also they press really good and strong. The quality of Real is such they can punish you."

City's failure to deliver the knockout blow could yet prove decisive in the second leg in Madrid next Wednesday. Real have already eliminated Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the knockout phase this season, after looking down and out at various stages of both ties.

Although they have only a slender lead to protect at the Bernabeu, Guardiola vowed he will not adopt a defensive game plan in Spain, with City targeting their second successive Champions League final and the opportunity to win their maiden European trophy.

"It is about reaching the final and sometimes football happens. We go to Madrid to try to win the game," he said.

Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti is equally confident of overturning the deficit as the runaway La Liga leaders, who just need a point to claim this season's Spanish title, call on the 12th man to give the team an extra boost.

On the possibility of making their first Champions League final since 2018, the Italian said: "We are very confident and excited because we believe in the magic of the Bernabeu. We didn't defend well and we need to do a better job in the second leg. It will be the key."

What Real have that City do not is Benzema, a striker who is at the top of his game. He has averaged a goal a game in 41 matches this term and the France international, who leads both the La Liga and Champions League scoring charts, is ready to torment City again, just like he did to PSG and Chelsea.

"Be ready to see something magical, we will win the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS