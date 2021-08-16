Real coach calls Benzema 'complete'

MADRID • Karim Benzema was one of the main men during Carlo Ancelotti's first spell as Real Madrid coach from 2013-15.

Six years later, the evergreen striker is still leading the line and just as deadly as ever.

A brace from the French international got Real off to a flyer in La Liga on Saturday, his double laying the foundation for a 4-1 victory at Alaves to leave Ancelotti celebrating the start of his second spell in charge with a bang.

Eternal rivals Barcelona have lost Lionel Messi but Madrid themselves are in a period of transition, having seen Zinedine Zidane step down as coach in the summer and central defensive linchpins Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leave for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

Real have so far kept their powder dry in the transfer market - they did not sign any players last season and only added David Alaba as a free transfer replacement for Ramos.

But they still have a squad capable of stopping Atletico Madrid from retaining their title this term, with veteran Benzema showing no signs of slowing down.

After initially failing to click in a goal-less first half, Real found their rhythm after the restart as the returning Gareth Bale found Eden Hazard, who flicked on with his heel for Benzema, skipper in the injured Marcelo's absence, to volley home on 48 minutes.

Nacho volleyed in from close range following Luka Modric's corner and Benzema made it 3-0, tucking home at the second time of asking after a fine run and assist by Federico Valverde.

A Joselu penalty for the hosts was a minor blemish after Thibaut Courtois, making his 100th Liga appearance between the posts for Real, brought down John Guidetti.

But a Vinicius Jr header applied extra gloss for Real's fourth in injury time, leaving a delighted Ancelotti to hail Benzema as the finished article.

On the 33-year-old, one of France's better players at Euro 2020 despite their shock last-16 exit to Switzerland, the former Everton manager said: "To call Karim a striker is not to do him justice - he is a very complete player. More so than five years ago.

"In the first half, we lacked intensity but Karim's first goal opened up the game. I want to play with intensity with or without the ball. He is the one who finishes our moves off but he also reads the game so well... we were much better in the second half, we showed more intensity and had more quality."

Real got to play in front of fans for the first time in a league game since March of last year, although fewer than 4,000 spectators were allowed into Alaves' Mendizorrotza stadium due to the local government's Covid-19 restrictions.

