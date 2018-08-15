Real can reinvent: Coach

MADRID • Following up Zinedine Zidane's treble Champions League success with Real Madrid was always going to be a tough ask for new manager Julen Lopetegui, but having to do it without Cristiano Ronaldo is a mammoth challenge.

However, Lopetegui - already under the spotlight after his undignified sacking from the Spain team on the eve of the World Cup - believes he can lead Real to greater glories despite no longer boasting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in attack.

"It's an exciting challenge reinventing the team without Ronaldo, making it competitive and capable of winning titles," the Spaniard said. "I have no doubt it will happen with these players that we have."

Real finished third in LaLiga last season, 17 points behind rivals and champions Barcelona, after a thoroughly disappointing campaign, but Zidane papered over the cracks by guiding the team to their third European Cup in a row.

The Frenchman decided to walk away while he was on top and his surprise exit in May was followed by Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus for €100 million (S$156 million).

During his nine-year stint at Real, Ronaldo plundered 450 goals in 438 games for the club, with Los Blancos winning four Champions League trophies in the process.

0 Number of times Atletico have beaten Real in a final or have eliminated them from a Uefa competition after nine meetings. Atletico's record is W2 D2 L5. But they have a 100 per cent record in the Super Cup, winning the 2010 and 2012 editions as Europa League holders. 4 of 6 Real Madrid's Uefa Super Cup record, including wins in the most recent two. Having become the first side to win three straight Champions League titles, they could become the first club to win three Super Cups in a row.

But Real have yet to replace Ronaldo in the transfer window, making little headway in securing their reported targets like Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

They have added only Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is expected to replace Keylor Navas as their No. 1, although hopes are high that exciting 17-year-old Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr can stake a place in the first-team squad.

The Spanish giants need both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to step up a level to make up for Ronaldo's goals while Marco Asensio will also be given a bigger role.

Real president Florentino Perez has not proved patient at the best of times and, if Lopetegui, who was reportedly not one of the club's top choices for the role, does not deliver, his time in the Spanish capital may be quickly curtailed.

An early test against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid today in the Uefa Super Cup in Tallinn, Estonia, may set the tone for the 51-year-old, who has a full squad to choose from except for the injured Odriozola.

Win their third consecutive Super Cup and the transition to the post-Ronaldo era begins smoothly, but lose and worries will surface.

Lopetegui, however, shrugged off the scrutiny over his first competitive match being a final and a derby, saying: "The word 'pressure' is inherent to Real. This club has the obligation to win everything.

"There is no more pressure because it's against Atletico. It's a final and it's a title, and that's what drives and motivates us all. The DNA of Real is just that."

Benzema also challenged his team-mates to match Real's legendary team of the 50s, who won five straight European Cups, starting with victory over Atletico.

"The Super Cup is another trophy and it's a title we will give our all. We have a fresh team and it would be good to start the season by winning it," the French striker said.

The upheaval at Real has boosted the hopes of silverware for Europa Cup holders Atletico, who have had a busy transfer window in signing France winger Thomas Lemar for a club-record €65 million in addition to Colombia defender Santiago Arias, Portugal winger Gelson Martins, Spain midfielder Rodri and Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic.

Manager Diego Simeone has called for patience, saying: "We have a new group, with a lot of players who just arrived and need to integrate. This takes time."

The 48-year-old, who will be in the stands after his sending-off in last season's Europa League semi-finals, also appealed for Atletico fans to behave themselves after reports that Courtois, a former Atletico player, will be the subject of protests at the Lillekula Stadium.

"He played for us and did very well. We must respect everyone. The people who worked well for us are remembered well. That will not change even with a rivalry," he added.

