Real calm carries the day

PARIS • A "winning culture" may be one of the most overused terms in football but Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti proved on Saturday, at Liverpool's expense, that there truly is meaning and value in the concept.

With the 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side, the Italian became the first coach to claim the Champions League four times, with his second victory as Real boss coming after two triumphs with AC Milan.

As for the Spanish champions, this was the 14th time they have won Europe's elite club competition - twice as many as Milan, the next most successful team.

That pedigree, on the bench and on the field, has created a calm confidence that has seen them come through the toughest tests in this year's competition.

To reach the final, Real first came back from 2-0 down on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, while defending champions Chelsea were defeated in extra time in the next stage.

Karim Benzema, the leading scorer both domestically and in Europe, then got the decisive goal in the remarkable late comeback to beat Premier League champions Manchester City in the semi-finals.

There was no such drama at the Stade de France, where, after surviving some early Liverpool dominance and suffering the setback of a disallowed Benzema goal, Real took control after half-time.

Vinicius Jr, 21, got the winner to crown his breakout season - scoring 22 goals and laying on 20 assists in all - and Liverpool could find no way through.

Ancelotti's success has been founded on strong and trusting relationships with his senior players - from the days when Paolo Maldini organised his Milan defence to the faith he shows in Benzema and fellow veterans Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

The understated confidence was evident from the moment Real entered the ground wearing suits, as though they knew they were headed for an awards ceremony.

In marked contrast, Liverpool's players arrived in T-shirts and tracksuits and that was not the only clash of cultures in the build-up.

While Klopp boasted about his team being "mentality monsters" and never struggled to find superlatives for his players, Ancelotti is much more understated.

The Italian adopts the same approach on the touchline - rarely showing emotion, trusting his players without the need for theatrics.

But that restrained demeanour disguises his too-often underrated tactical astuteness.

Ancelotti's side defended deep, which forced Liverpool to play a slower passing game and not their preferred "gegenpressing" style.

With the ball, Real were patient and they frequently looked to play it behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, an approach which paid off in the 59th minute when Vinicius ghosted past the right-back to score.

It was the display of a Real team who know how to win in the biggest games, something which Klopp's side, for all their qualities, have yet to master.

In their six games against top-four rivals in the Premier League, Liverpool drew all of them. They also failed to score in the two domestic Cup finals against Chelsea, winning both on penalties.

Liverpool and City are said to be the best teams in the world. Yet it is Real, seen by many at the start of the season as an ageing, fading force, who finished the stronger.

While Klopp creates the excitement, it is Ancelotti who leaves Paris with the quiet satisfaction of becoming the most successful Champions League boss.

True to form, the 62-year-old dedicated the glory to his players and the fans despite overtaking Bob Paisley's three European Cups with Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane's hat-trick as Real boss from 2016 to 2018.

"A fantastic club, a really good squad with quality and mental character," he said. "The season was top. The supporters helped us a lot. We're happy and they're happy."

