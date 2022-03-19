Real a 'tough' challenge for Chelsea

LONDON • The Champions League quarter-final draw yesterday threw up a mouth-watering range of possibilities as troubled holders Chelsea were drawn to play 13-time winners Real Madrid, who are managed by former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The three Premier League and three La Liga clubs avoided one another, with Manchester City up against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool to face Benfica, while Bayern Munich will play Villarreal.

Yesterday's draw also incorporated the semi-final line-ups which could see Chelsea face City in a repeat of last season's final.

Liverpool or Benfica will face Bayern or Villarreal.

The quarter-final first legs take place on April 5-6 with the return legs the following week, although Chelsea could play against Real at home for the second leg.

Atletico were also given a home second-leg match but both Madrid sides cannot play at home on the same day, so a change is set to be made at a later date, pending confirmation from Uefa.

There will be a reunion for Ancelotti against his old club and current Blues manager Thomas Tuchel described the challenge as "tough".

As things stand, Chelsea will not have any fans at either leg after Uefa said it would uphold European Union sanctions against Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who has had his assets frozen in the wake of his country's invasion of Ukraine last month.

"The challenge cannot be higher," Tuchel said yesterday.

"Playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators is a big challenge. But there is a big excitement around this fixture.

"It's nice to avoid the English clubs and play European teams."