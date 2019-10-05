Ready to stop Vardy

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp believes Brendan Rodgers will receive a "good reception" on his first return to Anfield as an opposition manager, but has warned Liverpool that Leicester will ensure it is "not a friendly game".

Almost four years to the day since being fired by Liverpool, the Northern Irishman will bring his high-flying Foxes, who are a lofty third in the Premier League, to Merseyside with genuine intentions of securing a top-four place this season.

Only the Reds (49) and champions Manchester City (46) have secured more league points than the visitors (31) since Rodgers took over in February. Leicester are also the only team to stop Liverpool from winning at Anfield this calendar year.

Even though the European champions are unbeaten at home in the league since April 2017 and are on a 16-win run, the second-longest in English football history, Klopp remains wary of the danger posed by Leicester, who are "100 per cent" ready to challenge for a Champions League spot.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the German revealed that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker was back in contention after nearly two months out with a calf injury.

But defender Joel Matip will be missing through injury.

Klopp said of Leicester: "There's no difference (in terms of quality) to the other top-six teams apart from maybe the name.

"Of course, it is not forbidden to show up in the top four. There are no reservations made and everyone who is ready for that will fight for it. And they will fight for it until the end."

FOX IN THE BOX It feels like if someone would now shoot a ball behind me Vardy would be there. He is always over your shoulder. He is just good. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, highlighting the threat of Leicester sharpshooter Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy, in particular, has been a thorn in Liverpool's side in recent years.

The former England striker has netted seven times in nine appearances against the hosts and already has five league goals this season.

The quicksilver striker has also scored more league goals than any other player since March - 14 in 17 games - and Klopp wants his players to cut off his supply as "he will be a proper threat if he gets the service".

"In general, Vardy is an incredible player and has been for years," he said. "We know about his speed obviously, but it is more about timing, so we need to be in the right place at the right moment to defend him."

Reds forward Sadio Mane agreed with his boss, telling the club's website they had learnt from nearly letting a three-goal lead slip against Salzburg in their Champions League tie on Wednesday and were now "ready for Saturday, which will be a massive game for us".

He added: "(Leicester) started the season very well and are a very good team, and if we want to beat them we have to be 100 per cent ready.

"Vardy always scores so we have to make sure this game he will not score and we try to take all our chances - that will be the key."

And former Reds striker Emile Heskey told the local daily Liverpool Echo that in order to nullify the hitman, they would have to "stop him from the source and a lot of it comes from (James) Maddison".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm