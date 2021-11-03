Ready to earn his Spurs

LONDON • Tottenham yesterday named Antonio Conte as their new manager until the summer of 2023, the Premier League club announced, a day after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss replaces the Portuguese, who lasted only 17 matches, including last Saturday's 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Manchester United which proved to be the last straw.

Conte, 52, had been out of work since May when he terminated his contract at Inter, having been unhappy with their plans to reduce investment and cut costs shortly after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

The Italian is a known perfectionist and a serial winner.

His resume includes winning three consecutive Serie A titles at Juventus between 2011 and 2014 as well as Chelsea's last top-flight title in 2016-17.

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist (in the title race) again," Conte told the Spurs website.

"I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

Spurs had topped the Premier League standings in August under Nuno after winning their opening three games but are now ninth, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea (25) after 10 matches and five points off the Champions League qualifying places.

Conte's first game in charge will be tomorrow's Europa Conference League group-stage match at home to Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, with his first task to secure victory to move back up to second in Group G.

Spurs are currently third and two points behind Vitesse (six).

He was first linked with the Spurs job in the close season when the club sought a permanent replacement following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

While talks then failed, Conte revealed it was because the approach had come too soon after he had left the San Siro.

"Last summer, our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn't yet the right time to return to coaching," he added.

"But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of (chairman) Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark.

"Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction."

Having agreed a £15 million (S$27.6 million) a year contract, the former Italy coach has a big job on his hands.

He must revive the fortunes of Spurs, who were Champions League finalists in 2019 but are now struggling in the inaugural third-tier Europa Conference League.

The team's chemistry was also out of sync under Nuno. Spurs have been poor in attack this season, having scored nine goals in 10 league games.

Key striker Harry Kane has looked well below his best after failing to get his desired transfer to Manchester City despite agitating for a move in the summer.

The England captain, last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner with 23 goals, has scored just once in nine league appearances this season.

Still, former Tottenham players seem convinced Conte can help Kane and the team regain their mojo, even though they expressed surprise at his short contract duration.

Former striker Mido told the Tribal Football website: "We all know it's been a mess. We cannot hide. It's obvious to everyone that it's been a mess at Tottenham. Let's hope Daniel Levy and the board will be patient with him.

"Conte knows that without money he cannot do anything. Eighteen months is not enough for a coach to change things around... I think he needs much more time to transform Tottenham.

"If he (Kane) sees the club getting in the right direction under a big manager - I think he will stay."

On getting their man, Spurs' managing director of football Fabio Paratici, who enjoyed a close relationship with Conte at Juventus, said: "We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

"I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."

