Reactions to death of Germany great Beckenbauer

FILE PHOTO: Franz Beckenbauer, President of Germany's World Cup organising committee, holds a golden soccer ball during a presentation next to the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany April 18, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - World Cup Final - West Germany vs Argentina - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - July 8, 1990. West Germany coach Franz Beckenbauer. REUTERS/Action Images/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Franz Beckenbauer, President of Germany's World Cup organising committee, plays with a golden soccer ball during a presentation next to the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany April 18, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest soccer players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 and won the tournament again as manager in 1990, died on Monday aged 78.

Following are reactions to his death:

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

"The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser."

GERMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (DFL)

"We mourn the loss of a legend of world football. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer."

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players.

A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant.

He will forever be remembered"

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

"Borussia Dortmund mourns the loss of a great German footballer. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer. 'The Kaiser' will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with his family and all his loved ones."

BAYER 04 LEVERKUSEN

"One of Germany's greatest footballers has passed away. Our thoughts are with Franz Beckenbauer's family, his friends and all his companions. Our sincere condolences."

PETER SHILTON, FORMER ENGLAND GOALKEEPER

"Very sad to hear that the great @beckenbauer has sadly passed away. He was a fantastic player reaching world class status @FIFAWorldCup RIP #Legend"

GARY LINEKER, FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER

"Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top