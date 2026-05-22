Reaction to Guardiola ending his decade-long tenure as Manchester City manager

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May 22 - Following are reactions to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola announcing on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season after a decade in charge:

ENGLAND MANAGER THOMAS TUCHEL

“The impact he had on every league where he trained, it’s just one of a kind, just one of the very, very, very best.

“He made a big revolution with the way he played at Barcelona and then he put everything upside down in the German league, and then he comes here and crushes every record.

“It’s just outstanding. There are no words that can describe this determination and this level of input, it’s just highest, highest level."

BARCELONA MANAGER HANSI FLICK

"Staying 10 years at a club of this level is unbelievable. What he's achieved is truly amazing.

"I always say that Pep is the best coach in the world, and he's proven that over the past 10 years, year after year. Even when things weren't going well, he always knew how to handle the situation and manage it. He's delivered exceptional work.

"I wish him now to rest a little, and to take his time before returning, and I hope he does return, because he's still young enough to do that.”

OASIS FRONTMAN LIAM GALLAGHER

"He came he conquered long live the king thankyou for the good times Pep"

MANCHESTER CITY OWNER SHEIKH MANSOUR BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN

“He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the Club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted.

“He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part.”

MANCHESTER CITY CHAIRMAN KHALDOON AL MUBARAK

“There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on, finding different and innovative ways to continue winning and delivering success.

“As a result, the Club has a decade of memories and success to be forever grateful for, and much more than that, an evolution that cannot be undone.

“The unique approach that he brings to his coaching has allowed him to constantly challenge the accepted truths of our game. It is the reason that in the last ten years he has not only made Manchester City better - he has also made football better.”

MANCHESTER CITY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FERRAN SORIANO

"We have been privileged to work alongside Pep Guardiola for 10 years. We have witnessed his greatness and dedication, but also enjoyed his companionship, his friendship and humanity. What a privilege it has been for so many of us at Manchester City!

"Pep’s legacy is extraordinary and its true impact will be better assessed by Manchester City historians of the future. He contributed decisively to our journey to global excellence and his high standards will be a reference for our players and managers of the future." REUTERS