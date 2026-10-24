RB Leipzig thump Elversberg in Bundesliga as Philippe sinks Hamburg

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Oct 24 - Romulo Cardoso scored twice for RB Leipzig as they thumped promoted Elversberg 4-0 to climb up to fifth in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Werder Bremen edged Mainz in a five-goal thriller and Paderborn beat Hamburg.

Tidiam Gomis and Christoph Baumgartner, in his first Bundesliga game of the season after injury, were also on target for Leipzig, who have now won all four home games this season but lost all three on road.

Elversberg have acquitted themselves well in their maiden top-flight season but were well beaten in Leipzig.

Werder Bremen climbed to sixth with a 3-2 victory at Mainz as a pair of Niclas Fullkrug penalties inside the opening 25 minutes gave them the perfect start.

Mainz pulled back a goal but Ludovit Reis made it 3-1 and despite the hosts netting again, Bremen were able to hold on for the win.

Fullkrug took his tally of goals this season to eight and leads the scorers' charts in the Bundesliga having scored in his last six league matches.

Rayan Philippe netted a winning goal two minutes from the end as Paderborn moved out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at home to Hamburg.

Philippe joined Paderborn on loan from Hamburg this season and came off the bench against his parent club, choosing not to celebrate despite the enormity of the goal for his side.

There was a goal and a red card each for Augsburg and Union Berlin as they played to a 1-1 draw.

Both teams were down to 10 men before the first goal was scored as Felix Uduokhai got his marching orders for Union and Juma Bah was sent off for the home side.

Han-Noah Massengo put the hosts ahead on 71 minutes but they had to settle for a point when Janik Haberer equalised for the visitors three minutes later.

Cologne and Schalke played to a 0-0 draw as the latter dropped into the bottom three. REUTERS