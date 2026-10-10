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Rayo-Bilbao match abandoned after fans' protest against club owner

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Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - August 31, 2025 General view outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - August 31, 2025 General view outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

MADRID, Oct 10 - The LaLiga match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao was abandoned on Saturday after home fans lobbed paper airplanes and rubber marbles into the pitch in protest against the Madrid club's owner midway through the first half.

The game was the first of this league season played at the Estadio de Vallecas, which was temporarily closed after an audit found serious safety issues. Rayo fans blame negligence by club owner Raul Martin Presa, who in turn accused regional authorities of deliberately targeting his club.

After the first three home games were moved to the stadium of second division Leganes, registering some of La Liga's lowest-ever attendance figures, home fans started chanting, jeering and whistling against Presa before kickoff on Saturday.By the 13th minute -- when Rayo ultras usually chant the song "Presa leave already" -- hundreds of fans launched paper planes and small rubber balls on to the pitch, prompting the referee to suspend play.A 15-minute pause ensued, during which the stadium's speaker urged spectators not to throw objects on to the field as staff hastily removed them.

When play resumed a little later, fans in the south stand again hurled objects on to the grass and the referee abandoned the game. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.