Rashford strikes back

LONDON • England's Marcus Rashford has insisted that he will "never apologise for who I am" in an emotional statement after receiving racist abuse following the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

The Manchester United forward was one of three players, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who were attacked by racist trolls after missing penalties in Sunday's 3-2 shoot-out defeat.

"I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that," he wrote on Twitter.

Rashford, who came on late in the second period of extra time as one of coach Gareth Southgate's designated penalty takers, apologised for his miss and said that "something didn't feel quite right" when he came to take the kick.

"It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to quite describe how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had gone differently," he said.

"I can take critique of my performance all day, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from."

England were bidding for their first major trophy since they lifted the World Cup in 1966 but lost in the shoot-out after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

Images on social media showed the mural honouring Rashford in his home town of Withington defaced with hateful language before locals covered it with messages of support.

"Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears," said Rashford, who has become a hero to many outside football by lobbying the British government to provide free school meals for underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

England captain Harry Kane also lashed out at those who had posted the racial slurs - following Southgate who had said the abuse was "unforgivable".

"Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high," tweeted Kane, who converted his side's first spot kick.

"They deserve support and backing not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night (Sunday).

"If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you."

The racist attacks were strongly condemned by England's Football Association (FA), whose president, Prince William, said he was "sickened" by the abuse.

The England team have earned praise for their stand against racism, while a number of players have also campaigned on other social causes.

The multi-racial make-up of the squad had been hailed as reflecting a more diverse modern Britain.

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Rashford to bounce back stronger.

"When you step up to take a penalty, I think you've already won," he said.

"You've taken on the responsibility and I'm sure many of the players are hoping I don't want to take a penalty. So I think it's a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, (and) the consequences. You learn from it."

The FA on Monday condemned the behaviour of fans who forced their way into the stadium and apologised to those who had tickets for the "unprecedented level of public disorder".

Yesterday, European football governing body Uefa said it has opened disciplinary proceedings and charged the FA for disturbances during the final.

The charges include invasion of the field of play by the hosts' supporters, throwing of objects, disturbance during the national anthem and lighting of a firework.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS