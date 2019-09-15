Rashford spot-on in tense United win

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United 1

Leicester 0

LONDON • Manchester United moved up to fourth place in the Premier League after an early penalty from Marcus Rashford gave them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford yesterday.

United, who were without injured French pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial and English left-back Luke Shaw, were far from convincing.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted they secured their second victory of the campaign to move on to eight points, although the Norwegian admitted his team could do better.

"Let's not kid ourselves, we didn't play a great game. The first 25 minutes were fantastic, but we gradually lost control. Then towards the end we were in control," he said on Sky Sports.

"Today was probably the first time this season, apart from spells against Chelsea (in the first match of the season), where we've had to defend as a team for longer periods, so the clean sheet is pleasing.

"The first 20 minutes was just fantastic to watch if you're a neutral.

"They are a good side who want to get into the top four. To keep a clean sheet is great but let's not get too excited because we know we can play better. We defended as a proper team."

OTHER RESULTS

YESTERDAY Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 Brighton 1 Burnley 1 Sheffield Utd 0 Southampton 1 Tottenham 4 Crystal Palace 0 Wolves 2 Chelsea 5 Norwich v Man City Late kick-off

After United midfielder Andreas Pereira had forced Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel into action with a powerful free kick, the Red Devils took the lead in the eighth minute.

Rashford, chasing down a loose ball in the area, went down under a challenge from Leicester's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu and referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot.

United had missed their two previous penalties this season - Pogba failed to convert against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rashford did not manage to score from the spot against Crystal Palace, but the England forward made no mistake this time.

Leicester, who had been unbeaten in their first four league games, nearly levelled in the 30th minute when United goalkeeper David de Gea was forced to make a smart save to keep out a long-range shot from Ben Chilwell.

That was the Spaniard's second big save of the game after stopping James Maddison's shot in the opening minutes. Rashford went closest to adding to the score with a curling free kick which hit the bar seven minutes from the end.

There was no change to the final result, however, and United finally clinched a nervy but precious second win in five matches following their opening day 4-0 victory over Chelsea.

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS