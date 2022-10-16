Rashford gets backing

LONDON - Marcus Rashford endured his worst season as a professional in 2021-22, scoring just five goals in all competitions and suffering plenty of criticism along the way.

The England forward has shown better form since and has already matched the previous season's tally in 10 games to become Manchester United's leading scorer.

But his wayward finishing in their midweek 1-0 Europa League win over minnows Omonia Nicosia has highlighted how much more he can improve in front of goal.

The 24-year-old had 10 shots on goal but failed to find the target and it was not until stoppage time that United broke the deadlock via Scott McTominay.

In contrast, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has 15 goals in just nine Premier League appearances - two more than the Red Devils have managed in their eight league games of the season.

Still, United manager Erik ten Hag remains a big fan of Rashford, who has started all eight of their league games, and is confident of unlocking his attacking potential along with the rest of the squad.

Ahead of their home league game against Newcastle on Sunday, the Dutchman was asked if he had enough firepower in their ranks and whether they had a 20-goal player in the team.

"I think we have in our squad players who can score that number of goals, but you can also divide it because we have many goal scorers across the whole offensive department," ten Hag said.

"But I think also we need something from midfield and the defensive department."

On Rashford, ten Hag added: "He did a lot of things well (against Omonia) but finally, he knows that he has to be more clinical and he had to score a goal."

Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who has three strikes in all competitions, can be frustratingly inconsistent up front and further profligacy could be an issue against Newcastle, who have conceded just nine goals - the joint-fewest, alongside City - in the league.