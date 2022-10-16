Rashford gets backing

LONDON - Marcus Rashford endured his worst season as a professional in 2021-22, scoring just five goals in all competitions and suffering plenty of criticism along the way.
The England forward has shown better form since and has already matched the previous season's tally in 10 games to become Manchester United's leading scorer.
But his wayward finishing in their midweek 1-0 Europa League win over minnows Omonia Nicosia has highlighted how much more he can improve in front of goal.
The 24-year-old had 10 shots on goal but failed to find the target and it was not until stoppage time that United broke the deadlock via Scott McTominay.
In contrast, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has 15 goals in just nine Premier League appearances - two more than the Red Devils have managed in their eight league games of the season.
Still, United manager Erik ten Hag remains a big fan of Rashford, who has started all eight of their league games, and is confident of unlocking his attacking potential along with the rest of the squad.
Ahead of their home league game against Newcastle on Sunday, the Dutchman was asked if he had enough firepower in their ranks and whether they had a 20-goal player in the team.
"I think we have in our squad players who can score that number of goals, but you can also divide it because we have many goal scorers across the whole offensive department," ten Hag said.
"But I think also we need something from midfield and the defensive department."
On Rashford, ten Hag added: "He did a lot of things well (against Omonia) but finally, he knows that he has to be more clinical and he had to score a goal."
Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who has three strikes in all competitions, can be frustratingly inconsistent up front and further profligacy could be an issue against Newcastle, who have conceded just nine goals - the joint-fewest, alongside City - in the league.
However, one player who has shown an eye for goal in the early weeks of his United career is Antony, who is looking to extend his record of scoring in every league appearance after netting three in his first three games.
The Brazil winger, who was signed on deadline day for £86 million (S$137 million), is the second-most expensive purchase in United history, but he appears unfazed by his price tag.
"I think we have seen now his dribbling capabilities, his speed, his finishing, also creating," said ten Hag. "But now also he has to work on more variation."
A win over high-flying Newcastle, who are just one point adrift of fifth-placed United, will extend the Red Devils' winning run to four matches and would be a confidence booster ahead of big clashes against Tottenham and Chelsea over the next seven days.
Cristiano Ronaldo could go back to the bench with Anthony Martial returning but captain Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek remain out.
Newcastle continue to be without record signing Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Karl Darlow and Emil Krafth.
Separately, United forward Mason Greenwood, 21, has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.
The England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.
Greenwood, who had been on bail since January, was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.
AFP, REUTERS
