Rashford earns praise for late heroics

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick hailed Marcus Rashford as "one of the top strikers in England" after the substitute scored a late winner against West Ham on Saturday.

Both sides were deadlocked at 0-0 at Old Trafford and there was just 30 seconds to go in stoppage time before the England forward struck for the second time in as many games, following a barren run that saw him go 11 matches without scoring.

Rashford, 24, has been heavily criticised this season for some ineffectual displays. But Rangnick insisted it was only a matter of time before he rediscovered his form, with the Red Devils provisionally moving into the top four for the first time since October.

"Marcus is one of the top strikers in England and has everything you need for a modern forward - pace, skills, size and physicality," said the German.

"In the end, it is all about confidence and I am pretty sure those two goals will have raised his confidence. It's now about him taking the right steps and continuing. I think he will play an important role for the rest of the season."

Asked if "Fergie Time" was now "Ralfie Time", Rangnick said: "I don't know how long 'Fergie Time' was. Was that the last five minutes? I wouldn't mind if that happened. But we would also like to have more games like Brentford when we were 3-0 up. But if you score in the last seconds, the big advantage is there is no time for the team to reply."

Rashford finished off a slick team move with the last play of the game, tapping home from Edinson Cavani's low cross.

While the winner caused some controversy as opposition fans felt Cavani had been offside before delivering the final pass, images released by the video assistant referee showed the Uruguay striker had been marginally onside.

The hosts now have an ideal sequence of league matches to bolster their top-four chances, playing bottom-half opposition in Burnley, Southampton, Leeds and Watford in succession next month.

Rashford hopes his teammates can kick on, saying: "The wins are what's important, when you get wins, consecutive wins, you can really start to go on a run and that is what gives everyone confidence.

"We have to use that winning feeling. We could have been a bit better on the ball, but managed to get the goal we needed and can use that as motivation now."

After the international break, United next host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Feb 4.

REUTERS