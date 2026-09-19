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Raphinha to sign new Barcelona deal until 2030

Raphinha, 29, joined Barcelona from Leeds in 2022 and became a key player when coach Hansi Flick arrived in 2024.

BARCELONA – Barcelona star Raphinha has agreed to stay at the club until 2030, sporting director Deco said Saturday at the club’s general assembly.

The Brazilian winger has started the campaign brilliantly and leads La Liga’s goalscoring charts with nine strikes in six games, while playing out of position as a central striker.

“Raphinha’s renewal is quite advanced... Rafa will be with us for the next four years,” said Deco.

The sporting director also confirmed youngsters Xavi Espart and Marc Bernal would pen new contracts with the club in the coming days.

“They are three players who we’ve got sorted for renewals in the last week,” added Deco.

Raphinha, 29, joined Barcelona from Leeds in 2022 and became a key player when coach Hansi Flick arrived in 2024. AFP