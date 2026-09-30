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Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare

Sept 30 - Raphinha left the Brazil national team squad on Wednesday as a precaution due to swelling in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

The 29-year-old was substituted at halftime during his side's 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday, sparking concern in Barcelona-based media that they may be about to lose a key player to injury.

Raphinha was limited to 33 club appearances last season due to fitness issues and missed four games in April because of a hamstring problem in the same leg, which he also sustained while on international duty.

<Section xmlns="http://CoreService.Lynx.ThomsonReuters.com/2009/03/02/Schemas"><p xmlns="">The Brazilian Football Confederation said in its statement that Raphinha had "a small muscle oedema" following a scan.

<p xmlns="">He will miss Brazil's third friendly match against India on Saturday and will not be replaced.

<p xmlns="">Last Friday, manager Carlo Ancelotti had selected Raphinha to play the full match in a 1-1 draw with Australia, during which he assisted Rayan's late equaliser.

<p xmlns="">Raphinha has been in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in his eight appearances for his club side. Barcelona are next in action on October 10, hosting Getafe in LaLiga.

</Section> REUTERS