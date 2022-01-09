Rangnick wants big squad to be united

LONDON • Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has played down reports of discontent in the dressing room at Old Trafford, saying unrest is inevitable with a deep squad and urged his team to show unity on the pitch.

The German has suggested the squad he inherited in November is too big, with many players unhappy at their lack of playing time.

The situation at United was not helped by a demoralising 1-0 home loss to Wolves on Monday that could prove costly in their bid to finish in the Premier League's top four. They are now seventh, 22 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Manchester City (53).

The Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday that as many as 17 players - including the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Juan Mata - wanted to leave the club.

"If you have that many players and 10 outfield players can play and three being substituted, then of course you have quite a number of players - in our case 12, 13, 14 players who don't even play, or not even being in the squad," said Rangnick on Friday ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup third-round home clash with Aston Villa.

"Then those players are not happy about that situation. It's obvious. In total, we have a big squad. I tend to explain to players every two or three weeks why they are not playing but obviously I cannot do that every game.

"It's about the players dealing with that in a professional way. Everybody has the chance and the option to show in training, to show up and then get a chance to play."

The FA Cup game tomorrow could have been an opportunity for Rangnick to use some of his fringe players. But the pressure is also on him not to crash out of the competition at the first hurdle after suffering the first defeat of his short reign against Wolves.

He added that his players were still adjusting to his tactical structure but insisted that they need to learn to work as a team in order to play better.

"I mean, yes we have made some progress but obviously versus Wolves was a step back, a relapse of habits we have shown in the past," the 63-year-old said.

"We have to do things together. With passion, emotion and intensity. This was the problem against Wolves.

"We concede fewer goals than before... We need to find the best possible balance between offence and defence, and this is something we have to get better at."

Victor Lindelof is back in training after a case of Covid-19, while fellow centre-back Harry Maguire is still a doubt with a knock. Midfielder Paul Pogba, who is out of contract at the end of the season, remains out with his thigh issue.

United will play Steven Gerrard's Villa again in the Premier League next Saturday, this time away, and the ex-Liverpool man is relishing the prospect of facing his former rivals in quick succession.

"I'm excited about that and always have been," he said.

"I just hope my players feel the same way. They are two great fixtures, an opportunity in the Cup and an opportunity in the league."

Villa will, once again, be without longer-term absentees Leon Bailey (knee injury) and Marvelous Nakamba (thigh).

