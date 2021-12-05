Rangnick targets midfield signings

LONDON • Having had just two days to work with his Manchester United players, it is hardly enough time for Ralf Rangnick to transmit his ideas to them in training.

The German interim boss knows this, so what he wants to see is character and mental toughness when the Red Devils host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the English Premier League today.

"I cannot do a lot with the players that played against Arsenal (on Thursday) because I need to make sure that they have enough power and fuel in the tanks for the game on Sunday, so physically, we cannot really train," Rangnick said.

"The only way to help them and to give them an input is mentally obviously, with regard to energy."

The board was forced to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month after a series of painful defeats that left the club floundering in the title race and at least 10 points behind the top three of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

While ending their title drought dating back to 2012-13 appears fanciful this season, a top-four finish is not out of the question.

Further signings in the transfer window next month could bolster their chances and there is talk that Rangnick is looking to sign players who better suit his "gegenpressing" philosophy.

Media reports have said that he wants to raid his former club RB Leipzig for midfield duo Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku next month.

However, Rangnick has insisted that he first plans to get to know his current crop of players better, saying: "Now is the time to get to know the current squad in detail, the squad is definitely not too small. There are enough players.

"Maybe after Christmas, there will be a time to talk about possible transfers in the winter. In my experience, winter is not the time for sustainable transfers. It will be difficult in the winter."

Defenders Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Edinson Cavani are injured and will not play a part against Palace today.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and midfielder Nemanja Matic are also doubts.

For Palace, midfielder James McArthur and defender Nathan Ferguson are out, while Joel Ward serves a one-game ban.

MAN UNITED V PALACE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm