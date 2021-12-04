Rangnick seeks more 'balance'

LONDON • Ralf Rangnick started his tenure as Manchester United's interim manager yesterday with a clear target - he wants to "balance" the team by strengthening their leaky defence.

The 63-year-old's first press conference since being appointed until the end of the season came after United's see-saw 3-2 Premier League win over Arsenal on Thursday overseen by caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

"It's pretty obvious the team has an abundance of young, talented players and experienced players. The major target for me is to bring more balance into the team," said the German, who will take charge of his first game when Crystal Palace visit tomorrow.

"Even yesterday we conceded two and needed three to win. We concede on average two a game and this is too much.

"I want to bring more balance and more control. Yesterday's game, for me as the future coach, they are not the games you need.

"I will try and bring these talented players away from their own goal, to transfer the game away from our own box into an area where we have our assets."

Known as the godfather of the high-pressing game in German football - or gegenpressing - United fans have high hopes for Rangnick as he once again explained his philosophy as a coach.

"Modern football in the last 10 years, it has completely changed into a more physical, more athletic, more vertical game," he said.

"In order to develop teams, you need to train the bodies and the brains."

His six-month deal is set to see him move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford after the end of the current campaign.

As for the possibility he might replace former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis, Rangnick said: "If we do well and we stabilise, I might even recommend that we keep working with me. But this is all hypothetical, we cannot speak about that."

"We are talking about 61/2 months, and we have agreed on a two-year advisory deal. If Manchester United contacts you for such a role, you cannot turn it down."

Rangnick added he had tried to persuade first-team coach Carrick, who announced his departure from the club after Thursday's victory, to stay at the 20-time English champions.

"I had a conversation with Michael for more than an hour and tried to convince him, but he needed a break and I understand his decision," he said.

Thursday's win came after two defeats and a draw in the league, as the Red Devils moved to within three points of the top four.

With Rangnick watching from the stands, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed 800 goals for club and country with a double but it was Arsenal who went ahead in bizarre circumstances.

Emile Smith Rowe's shot trickled in with United goalkeeper David de Gea down on the ground injured. The goal stood after the video assistant referee (VAR) deemed that the on-pitch referee, Martin Atkinson, had blown his whistle to stop the game after the ball was in the net.

Bruno Fernandes then levelled on his 100th competitive appearance for United, before Ronaldo's 800th career goal was quickly cancelled out by Martin Odegaard.

But the Portuguese star had the final say when he crashed home a penalty 20 minutes from time.

There have been suggestions that the way Ronaldo plays is not suited to Rangnick's high-pressing approach to football due to his age.

But Rangnick said: "You always have to adapt to the players you have available. I have never seen anyone as fit at 36.

"But it's not just about him, it's about developing the squad as a whole."

